videoDetails

DNA: Delhi CM Residence Controversy: No Chair, No Bungalow

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 10, 2024, 01:06 AM IST

AAP has claimed that Delhi former CM Arvind Kejriwal’s residence has been sealed, and Atishi’s belongings have been removed from the premises. This raises the question: is there a hidden mystery in the CM’s residence? Watch this report to explore the controversy and the truth behind it.