trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2685525
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Delhi government's 'Suprise Test' on pollution

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 07, 2023, 11:14 PM IST
Not only Delhi but Faridabad, Gurugram, Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad are also covered with pollution. The Supreme Court asked questions to the state government on the causes of pollution. The Supreme Court's stance regarding firecrackers was the same as last year. The Punjab government has also imposed restrictions on stubble burning. But despite this, there are cases of stubble burning. The Supreme Court has told the state governments that if farmers are burning stubble then the local SHO should be held responsible for it.
Follow Us

All Videos

DNA: What did the Supreme Court say on pollution?
Play Icon9:9
DNA: What did the Supreme Court say on pollution?
World Cup 2023: Gautam Gambhir Feels 'Virat Kohli And Shreyas Iyer Deserves More Praise' | IND Vs SA
Play Icon2:28
World Cup 2023: Gautam Gambhir Feels 'Virat Kohli And Shreyas Iyer Deserves More Praise' | IND Vs SA
Netanyahu Big Action on Gaza: Netanyahu finalises future of Gaza!
Play Icon27:44
Netanyahu Big Action on Gaza: Netanyahu finalises future of Gaza!
Taal Thok Ke: PM Modi attacks Bhupesh Baghel over Mahadev Betting App Scam
Play Icon46:42
Taal Thok Ke: PM Modi attacks Bhupesh Baghel over Mahadev Betting App Scam
What did PM Modi say on Mahadev App scam?
Play Icon9:57
What did PM Modi say on Mahadev App scam?

Trending Videos

DNA: What did the Supreme Court say on pollution?
play icon9:9
DNA: What did the Supreme Court say on pollution?
World Cup 2023: Gautam Gambhir Feels 'Virat Kohli And Shreyas Iyer Deserves More Praise' | IND Vs SA
play icon2:28
World Cup 2023: Gautam Gambhir Feels 'Virat Kohli And Shreyas Iyer Deserves More Praise' | IND Vs SA
Netanyahu Big Action on Gaza: Netanyahu finalises future of Gaza!
play icon27:44
Netanyahu Big Action on Gaza: Netanyahu finalises future of Gaza!
Taal Thok Ke: PM Modi attacks Bhupesh Baghel over Mahadev Betting App Scam
play icon46:42
Taal Thok Ke: PM Modi attacks Bhupesh Baghel over Mahadev Betting App Scam
What did PM Modi say on Mahadev App scam?
play icon9:57
What did PM Modi say on Mahadev App scam?
DNA Video,Delhi pollution,firecrackers ban in delhi,Delhi firecracker ban,Air pollution in Delhi,Air pollution Delhi,firecrackers ban,delhi pollution news,New Delhi air pollution,delhi air pollution levels,delhi air pollution latest news,Firecracker ban,delhi pollution solution,Delhi NCR air pollution,Ban on firecrackers,Pollution in Delhi,Pollution level in Delhi,crackers ban in delhi,Pollution Delhi,Delhi NCR pollution,Diwali firecrackers ban,