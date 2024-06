videoDetails

DNA: Demolition drive in Lucknow's Akbar Nagar

Sonam | Updated: Jun 14, 2024, 12:18 AM IST

Action is going on against illegal construction in Akbarnagar, Lucknow. So far, 330 illegal constructions have been demolished, which also includes commercial complexes. People are opposing this bulldozer action of Yogi government. In view of the people's protest, RAF, PAC and police have been deployed.