DNA: Dhami will treat Haldwani rioters in Yogi style

|Updated: Feb 11, 2024, 12:50 AM IST
So far 6 people have died in the violence in Haldwani, Uttarakhand. While the condition of the injured was said to be serious. In view of the situation, the administration has continued curfew in the violence affected areas. Besides, the deployment of security forces there was also increased. Now the Uttarakhand government has decided to respond to the stones pelted at police personnel with bulldozers.

