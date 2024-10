videoDetails

DNA: Did BJP win in Haryana because of CM Yogi?

| Updated: Oct 08, 2024, 11:34 PM IST

There is a power hitter in cricket. In T-20, he is needed either in the initial overs or in the final overs. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath proved to be such a power hitter for BJP in the Haryana Assembly elections. He came in the final overs and did tremendous power hitting. The result is in front of you. BJP scored a hat-trick of victories and defeated Congress in Haryana for the third consecutive time.