DNA: Dinosaur skeleton fetches record $44.6m at auction

Sonam | Updated: Jul 20, 2024, 02:24 AM IST

This week in New York, an American company has auctioned this dinosaur skeleton for crores of rupees. Not only this, it has broken all the records of the auction. Apex was discovered by paleontologist Jason Cooper in Colorado in May 2022 and has been kept with great care since then.