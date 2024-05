videoDetails

DNA: DJ operator shot dead in Jharkhand's Ranchi

Sonam | Updated: May 27, 2024, 11:54 PM IST

DJ operator was shot dead in Ranchi, Jharkhand. The murder was recorded in the CCTV camera. In which it is seen that a young man with an automatic gun is talking to the DJ and then shoots him directly on the chest. This incident happened at an Extreme Pub and Bar in Ranchi..where some boys and girls had gone to party on Sunday night.