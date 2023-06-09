NewsVideos
DNA: DNA test of the biggest immigration fraud, why 700 Indian students took to the streets in Canada

|Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 11:48 PM IST
DNA test of the biggest immigration fraud, 700 Indian students have taken to the streets after the announcement of their expulsion from the country in Canada. It is being told that most of these students had gone from Punjab to Canada to study. After this decision of this, his dream of getting Canadian citizenship has been shattered.

