DNA: DNA test of the scorching childhood of innocents in Manipur

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 31, 2023, 11:20 PM IST
DNA: Riots broke out in Manipur on 3 May 2023, which have not completely calmed down till now. A 'Tribal Solidarity March' was taken out in this hill state of North East on 3rd May. This march was taken out in 10 districts of the state against the demand of inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribes (ST). About 150 people have lost their lives in the violence that broke out across the state. Apart from this, thousands of people became homeless and the loss of property has not even been assessed properly. Even today many people are forced to live in relief camps.

