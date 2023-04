videoDetails

DNA: Documentray on India's Milestones in Space

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 03, 2023, 11:24 PM IST

ISRO has made the date of April 2, 2023 special by launching the trailer of Re-usable Launch Vehicle. On this day, India started a long journey in space. Watch DNA in Documentray on Milestones of India in Space.