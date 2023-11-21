trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2690849
DNA: Does Corona vaccine cause heart attacks?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 21, 2023, 11:16 PM IST
You must have seen those pictures when a person died due to cardiac arrest while working out in the gym. A person died due to heart failure while dancing to the DJ at a wedding. A person died suddenly while sitting on chair. After all, why are the youth dying suddenly? Various speculations are made regarding this. One of these speculations is that cases of sudden death have increased after taking the Corona vaccine? But now ICMR's study has answered this question.
