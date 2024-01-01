trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2705079
DNA: Drivers stage protests over new law on hit and run cases

Sonam|Updated: Jan 01, 2024, 10:54 PM IST
After an accident, most of the drivers run away leaving the victim on the road. In these Hit & Run cases, the drivers do not inform the police or ambulance about the accident to avoid action. The central government has recently made major changes in the legal provisions. Under this, the punishment in Hit & Run cases has been increased.

