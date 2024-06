videoDetails

DNA: EC Calls Out 'Fake Narratives'

Sonam | Updated: Jun 04, 2024, 02:04 AM IST

After the chances of Prime Minister Modi getting a hat-trick in the exit polls, the opposition has put the entire election into question. In a way, a no-confidence motion has been passed against the Election Commission. The opposition is also calling the possibility of BJP's victory in all the exit polls a part of vote scam. What answer did the Election Commission give today on every allegation of the opposition?