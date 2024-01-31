trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2716293
DNA: 'ED forced him to resign', Kharge's allegation

|Updated: Jan 31, 2024, 11:52 PM IST
DNA: Congress has targeted the central government regarding the resignation of Hemant Soren. Mallikarjun Kharge has targeted by tweeting. Kharge tweeted and wrote, ED has been forced to resign. He alleged that work is being done against the opposition as part of a conspiracy.

