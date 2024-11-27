Advertisement
DNA: Eknath Shinde Steps Back, BJP to Decide CM

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 27, 2024, 11:44 PM IST
Maharashtra’s CM race takes a turn as Eknath Shinde declares his loyalty to BJP’s decision, stepping out of the competition. What led to this sudden shift? Find out in this report.

