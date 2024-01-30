videoDetails

DNA: Elon Musk Neuralink announce successful implant Chip in Human Brain

| Updated: Jan 30, 2024, 11:28 PM IST

DNA: Elon Musk, one of the richest people in the world, has claimed that his company Neuralink has successfully transplanted a brain chip into the human brain. And the person in whom this chip has been implanted is recovering rapidly. And the results are very encouraging. Elon Musk has also claimed that through this brain chip, phones, computers and any other device can be controlled just by thinking. Elon Musk's company Neuralink has created a coin-sized brain chip that can be fitted into the human brain through surgery. It is just like you fit a SIM card in your mobile phone. If the connection between any organ of a person and the brain gets lost, which is also called Neurological Disorder, then the brain chip will re-establish that connection. For example, after brain chip transplant, a paralyzed person will be able to move the cursor of the computer just by thinking. How will this brain chip work? Neuralink company has also shared a video of this on social media. In this you can see that after being fitted in the brain, through the brain chip, a person will be able to operate the computer and mobile just by thinking. Will be able to type on mobile phone and computer. Will be able to play video games just by thinking. Will be able to play your favorite movie. And for this the person will not even need to get up from his seat. Just have to think in the mind.