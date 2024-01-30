DNA: Elon Musk Neuralink announce successful implant Chip in Human Brain

DNA: Elon Musk, one of the richest people in the world, has claimed that his company Neuralink has successfully transplanted a brain chip into the human brain. And the person in whom this chip has been implanted is recovering rapidly. And the results are very encouraging. Elon Musk has also claimed that through this brain chip, phones, computers and any other device can be controlled just by thinking. Elon Musk's company Neuralink has created a coin-sized brain chip that can be fitted into the human brain through surgery. It is just like you fit a SIM card in your mobile phone. If the connection between any organ of a person and the brain gets lost, which is also called Neurological Disorder, then the brain chip will re-establish that connection. For example, after brain chip transplant, a paralyzed person will be able to move the cursor of the computer just by thinking. How will this brain chip work? Neuralink company has also shared a video of this on social media. In this you can see that after being fitted in the brain, through the brain chip, a person will be able to operate the computer and mobile just by thinking. Will be able to type on mobile phone and computer. Will be able to play video games just by thinking. Will be able to play your favorite movie. And for this the person will not even need to get up from his seat. Just have to think in the mind.
By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.
Cookies Setting
By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device and the processing of information obtained via those cookies (including about your preferences, device and online activity) by us and our commercial partners to enhance site navigation, personalise ads, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts. More information can be found in our Cookies and Privacy Policy. You can amend your cookie settings to reject non-essential cookies by clicking Cookie Settings below.
Manage Consent Preferences
Strictly Necessary Cookies
These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work or you may not be able to login.
Functional Cookies
These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly.
Targeting Cookies
These cookies may be set through our site by our advertising partners. They may be used by those companies to build a profile of your interests and show you relevant adverts on other sites. They are also used to limit the number of times you see an advert as well as help measure the effectiveness of an advertising campaign. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising.
Performance Cookies
These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we may not know when you have visited our site, and may not be able to monitor its performance.