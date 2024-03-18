NewsVideos
DNA: Elvish Yadav Arrest Update: Shocking Confession of Elvish Yadav

Updated: Mar 18, 2024, 11:26 PM IST
Famous Youtuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav has gone to jail in the case of snake venom smuggling, the video of Elvish going to jail has also surfaced. Actually, Noida Police had called Elvish Yadav for questioning on Sunday, the police claimed that they have found strong evidence against Elvish Yadav in the case related to snake poison.

