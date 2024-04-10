Advertisement
DNA: Engine cover falls off Boeing plane

Apr 10, 2024
The engine cover of the Boeing 737-800 going from Denver to Houston in America got torn off on the runway during take off. Currently the Federal Agency and Southwest's maintenance team are investigating the aircraft. This is not the first case when the lives of passengers have narrowly escaped on a plane like this in America. On January 8 this year also, the lives of passengers sitting in an Alaska Airlines Flight in America were saved.

