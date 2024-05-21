Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2751297
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Entry of New Corona Variant in India!

Sonam|Updated: May 21, 2024, 11:30 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Corona virus is once again spreading very rapidly in Singapore. Hospital beds are once again filling up in Singapore. People have been asked to wear masks. In Singapore, two strains of FLiRT variant of Corona, KP.1 and KP.2, are spreading rapidly. Apart from Singapore, cases of Corona variants KP.1 and KP.2 have also increased in America. The speed with which Corona virus has returned has definitely increased the tension. And this is bad news not only for Singapore but for the entire world.

All Videos

DNA: What is Jagannath and Sambit Patra Controversy?
Play Icon04:37
DNA: What is Jagannath and Sambit Patra Controversy?
Baat Pate Ki: Controversy over Sambit Patra's 'Jagannath' remark
Play Icon29:20
Baat Pate Ki: Controversy over Sambit Patra's 'Jagannath' remark
Rajneeti: The secret of Modi's visit to Bihar?
Play Icon25:14
Rajneeti: The secret of Modi's visit to Bihar?
Taal Thok Ke : Nana Patole Insults Yogi Adityanath
Play Icon44:28
Taal Thok Ke : Nana Patole Insults Yogi Adityanath
Akhilesh Yadav News : Chaos erupts at Akhilesh Yadav Rally
Play Icon03:41
Akhilesh Yadav News : Chaos erupts at Akhilesh Yadav Rally

Trending Videos

DNA: What is Jagannath and Sambit Patra Controversy?
play icon4:37
DNA: What is Jagannath and Sambit Patra Controversy?
Baat Pate Ki: Controversy over Sambit Patra's 'Jagannath' remark
play icon29:20
Baat Pate Ki: Controversy over Sambit Patra's 'Jagannath' remark
Rajneeti: The secret of Modi's visit to Bihar?
play icon25:14
Rajneeti: The secret of Modi's visit to Bihar?
Taal Thok Ke : Nana Patole Insults Yogi Adityanath
play icon44:28
Taal Thok Ke : Nana Patole Insults Yogi Adityanath
Akhilesh Yadav News : Chaos erupts at Akhilesh Yadav Rally
play icon3:41
Akhilesh Yadav News : Chaos erupts at Akhilesh Yadav Rally