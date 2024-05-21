videoDetails

DNA: Entry of New Corona Variant in India!

Sonam | Updated: May 21, 2024, 11:30 PM IST

Corona virus is once again spreading very rapidly in Singapore. Hospital beds are once again filling up in Singapore. People have been asked to wear masks. In Singapore, two strains of FLiRT variant of Corona, KP.1 and KP.2, are spreading rapidly. Apart from Singapore, cases of Corona variants KP.1 and KP.2 have also increased in America. The speed with which Corona virus has returned has definitely increased the tension. And this is bad news not only for Singapore but for the entire world.