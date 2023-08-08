trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2646060
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: EXCLUSIVE pictures of the moon!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 08, 2023, 12:00 AM IST
Chandrayaan 3, which set out on the Moon mission, has sent a picture of the Moon for the first time. Chandrayaan-3 will make a soft landing on the moon on 23 August. In this special report, see what was shown in the first picture of Chandrayaan?

All Videos

DNA: Nitin Desai committed suicide under pressure from the finance company!
play icon16:28
DNA: Nitin Desai committed suicide under pressure from the finance company!
Google Introduces AI-Powered 'Grammar Check' Feature For Search Bar
play icon2:5
Google Introduces AI-Powered 'Grammar Check' Feature For Search Bar
Bill passed in Rajya Sabha, CM Kejriwal targets PM Modi
play icon8:53
Bill passed in Rajya Sabha, CM Kejriwal targets PM Modi
DNA: The plate became expensive because of tomatoes
play icon20:52
DNA: The plate became expensive because of tomatoes
Malaika Arora Wore Neon Gym Wear Outside Of The Gym
play icon0:39
Malaika Arora Wore Neon Gym Wear Outside Of The Gym

Trending Videos

DNA: Nitin Desai committed suicide under pressure from the finance company!
play icon16:28
DNA: Nitin Desai committed suicide under pressure from the finance company!
Google Introduces AI-Powered 'Grammar Check' Feature For Search Bar
play icon2:5
Google Introduces AI-Powered 'Grammar Check' Feature For Search Bar
Bill passed in Rajya Sabha, CM Kejriwal targets PM Modi
play icon8:53
Bill passed in Rajya Sabha, CM Kejriwal targets PM Modi
DNA: The plate became expensive because of tomatoes
play icon20:52
DNA: The plate became expensive because of tomatoes
Malaika Arora Wore Neon Gym Wear Outside Of The Gym
play icon0:39
Malaika Arora Wore Neon Gym Wear Outside Of The Gym
chandrayaan 3 live,chandrayaan 3 location live,chandrayaan 3 live location today,live location of chandrayaan 3,chandrayann-3 live tracker,chandrayaan-3 mission live location,Chandrayaan 3,chandrayaan-3 live,location of chandrayaan 3,chandrayaan 3 mission,isro chandrayaan 3,chandrayaan 3 update,isro chandrayaan 3 mission,chandrayaan 3 isro,chandrayaan 3 launch live,chandrayaan 3 news,Chandrayaan-3 Big Update Live,chandrayaan 3 launch video,moon photo isro,