DNA: Explained: The India-Maldives Controversy

Sonam|Updated: Jan 08, 2024, 11:50 PM IST
India-Maldives row: Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently visited Lakshadweep. He also shared many pictures in his X post. Some ministers of Maldives made some tweets on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tweet, which were quite objectionable. Perhaps the ministers of Maldives do not know that they are making fun of the countr that is much bigger, developed and stronger than their small country of Maldives.

