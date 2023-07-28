trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2641404
DNA: Exploitation of Narmada river under the rule of CM Shivraj

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 12:02 AM IST
DNA: Chief Minister Shivraj keeps calling himself the son of river Narmada. And keep showing reverence towards the river Narmada. But the truth is that Narmada river is being openly exploited under the rule of Shivraj government. Despite the ban, illegal sand mining is going on from the Narmada river.
