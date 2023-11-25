trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2692000
DNA: 'Extortion gang' in Noida jail

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 25, 2023, 02:10 AM IST
Noida Jail Extortion Case: Extortion game going on inside the district jail of Gautam Buddha Nagar. The landline phone number from which it is being operated is inside the jail premises. It is alleged that the extortion calls come from this number. There is no gangster on the call but there are undertrial prisoners, who ask for money from their family members on someone's instructions. The recording of one such call has raised questions on the prison system.
