DNA: Eyewitness recall how intruders attacked Parliament

|Updated: Dec 14, 2023, 12:00 AM IST
After 2001, the security of Parliament was tightened. It has been further improved in the new Parliament. But even after this, two people entering the Parliament and making the Parliament smoke...it is a matter of very serious security violation. What happened today, i.e. on 13th December, inside and outside the new Parliament House, once again refreshed the horrifying memories of 22 years ago. Similar to today, there was chaos inside and outside the Parliament House. It was the day of 13 December 2001, when 5 terrorists of Lashkar and Jaish-e-Mohammed had carried out a terrorist attack on the old Parliament House.

