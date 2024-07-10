videoDetails

DNA: Faizan was turning children into 'Mujahideen'!

Sonam | Updated: Jul 10, 2024, 02:10 AM IST

A few days ago, an Indian Mujahideen terrorist was caught from Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh. Every day something new is being revealed about it. ATS had caught a terrorist named Faizan, whose connections are said to be with Indian Mujahideen and SIMI. Faizan was in contact with both these terrorist organizations. Now news is coming that Faizan himself was not only preparing for a major attack, but he was also involved in brain washing children.