Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2765054
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Faizan was turning children into 'Mujahideen'!

Sonam|Updated: Jul 10, 2024, 02:10 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
A few days ago, an Indian Mujahideen terrorist was caught from Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh. Every day something new is being revealed about it. ATS had caught a terrorist named Faizan, whose connections are said to be with Indian Mujahideen and SIMI. Faizan was in contact with both these terrorist organizations. Now news is coming that Faizan himself was not only preparing for a major attack, but he was also involved in brain washing children.

All Videos

DNA: NASA's mock Mars mission wraps up
Play Icon03:12
DNA: NASA's mock Mars mission wraps up
DNA: Kidney racket busted in Delhi
Play Icon02:35
DNA: Kidney racket busted in Delhi
DNA: Ratna Bhandar of Jagannath temple to open on July 14
Play Icon03:08
DNA: Ratna Bhandar of Jagannath temple to open on July 14
Taal Thok Ke: Politics Erupts on Muharram Controversy
Play Icon49:13
Taal Thok Ke: Politics Erupts on Muharram Controversy
PM Modi Receives Russia's Highest Civilian Honour
Play Icon02:33
PM Modi Receives Russia's Highest Civilian Honour

Trending Videos

DNA: NASA's mock Mars mission wraps up
play icon3:12
DNA: NASA's mock Mars mission wraps up
DNA: Kidney racket busted in Delhi
play icon2:35
DNA: Kidney racket busted in Delhi
DNA: Ratna Bhandar of Jagannath temple to open on July 14
play icon3:8
DNA: Ratna Bhandar of Jagannath temple to open on July 14
Taal Thok Ke: Politics Erupts on Muharram Controversy
play icon49:13
Taal Thok Ke: Politics Erupts on Muharram Controversy
PM Modi Receives Russia's Highest Civilian Honour
play icon2:33
PM Modi Receives Russia's Highest Civilian Honour