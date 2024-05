videoDetails

DNA: Family Demands Justice in Pune Porsche Crash

Sonam | Updated: May 22, 2024, 02:24 AM IST

Porsche Accident Update: In a car accident in Pune, drunk 17-year-old minor killed two people by driving the car at a speed of 200 kilometers per hour. The minor accused in this crime also got bail on the condition of writing an essay of 300 words. The system has considered the accused as an innocent and mindless child, otherwise there is a special provision in the section of Juvenile Justice Act regarding heinous crimes.