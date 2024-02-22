trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2723593
DNA: Farmers' objective 'Solution or ruckus'?

Sonam|Updated: Feb 22, 2024, 01:50 AM IST
Farmers Protest Update: Today was the 9th day of the ongoing clash between farmers and police. The uproar is increasing every day instead of decreasing. Farmers had gone to Delhi with 13 demands. Among these 13 demands, the most important demand is MSP i.e. Minimum Support Price, which is called 'Minimum Support Price' in Hindi. But do you think that the farmers who are protesting will know anything about MSP? Our correspondent asked a very common question regarding MSP to some of the protesting farmers. You won't believe that those people don't know anything about it.

