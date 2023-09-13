trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2662055
DNA: Flood of destruction in Libya

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 13, 2023, 10:36 PM IST
Now we will do DNA test of the devastating flood in Libya. Where the flood that came after the storm 'Daniel' washed away the city with itself. Devastating floods have spoiled the face of Libya. The flood brought destruction to this already politically and administratively weak country. Thousands of houses were destroyed due to the flood. Sea water entered the cities. Many dams broke. Bridges broke.
