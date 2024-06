videoDetails

DNA: Four US college instructors were stabbed in China

Sonam | Updated: Jun 12, 2024, 02:58 AM IST

Four American college teachers were attacked with knives. The attacker had ambushed and attacked the American people. All the teachers including the woman were badly injured in the attack, after which they were admitted to the hospital. The US State Department has said that they have received information about the matter and are keeping an eye on the matter.