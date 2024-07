videoDetails

DNA: French 'Excalibur' sword disappears

Sonam | Updated: Jul 05, 2024, 01:56 AM IST

The magic sword of France which was stuck in a rock for the last 1300 years, but now thieves have got hold of this mysterious sword. This sword, known as Durandal, was stuck in a rock in the historical city of Rocomador in France. This sword was tied with a chain for its safety. A large number of people used to come every day to see this sword. But now this sword has been stolen. Due to which people in France are upset.