DNA: G20 platform...the world will see India's 'power'!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 08, 2023, 11:04 PM IST
Many important issues were discussed in the bilateral talks between PM Modi and Joe Biden. The meeting is likely to focus on defense cooperation, counter terrorism, security cooperation, cyber security cooperation, trade and economic relations, India-US bilateral trade, trade and investment, energy sector, climate change, space cooperation, cooperation in health sector, education, cultural There would have been talk on cooperation, Indo-Pacific, bilateral relations on international issues and technology.
Trending Videos

