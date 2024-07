videoDetails

DNA: Game of 'Halal' in Share Market!

Sonam | Updated: Jul 26, 2024, 02:30 AM IST

When we researched the Halal economy, we came to know that the fanaticism of Halal has even reached the stock market. Some people are teaching the knowledge of Halal and Haram in investment also in the name of Islam. Investment in Global Islamic Economy has also become Halal and Haram. An American company provides complete information about Halal and Haram shares to Muslim investors. The name of this company is 'Musaffa'.