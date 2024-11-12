videoDetails

To The Point: Maharashtra politics intensifies on batenge to katenge statement

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Nov 12, 2024, 12:24 PM IST

To The Point: After Yogi's 'If we divide, we will be cut' statement in Maharashtra, a political battle has started on Kharge's statement. Actually, Kharge has described Yogi's language as that of terrorists. Not only this, Kharge also made a statement on Yogi Adityanath's saffron colored clothes. After which BJP has strongly counterattacked. BJP is saying..Kharge should not worry about saffron. Saints are also angry on Yogi's language being called terrorist and his comment on clothes. Kharge is the President of Congress. He is the most senior leader of the party. In such a situation, the question is whether his statement like this is the effect of Yogi's slogan. It is an attempt at polarization. What is the political meaning of this statement?