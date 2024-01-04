trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2706236
DNA: 'Game of system' with CM Yogi's 'Dream Scheme'

Sonam|Updated: Jan 04, 2024, 11:44 PM IST
Examples are given of the love of cows of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He has run many government schemes for the cows, but despite this, the condition of cows in the cow shelter of Uttar Pradesh is not something to be tolerated. So who is the one who is playing with the dream project of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath?

DNA: What problem does I.N.D.I.A alliance have with Ram Mandir?
DNA: What problem does I.N.D.I.A alliance have with Ram Mandir?
Dhirendra Shastri Exclusive Interview: Baba Bageshwar's reply to Owaisi on Ram Mandir
Dhirendra Shastri Exclusive Interview: Baba Bageshwar's reply to Owaisi on Ram Mandir
Deshhit: Are We Headed for Another War?
Deshhit: Are We Headed for Another War?
'Lord Ram was 'non-vegetarian', says NCP leader Jitendra Awhad
'Lord Ram was 'non-vegetarian', says NCP leader Jitendra Awhad
VIRAL VIDEO: Woman Cuts Python Eggs Like A Potato, Sparks Internet Curiosity
VIRAL VIDEO: Woman Cuts Python Eggs Like A Potato, Sparks Internet Curiosity

DNA Video,Uttar Pradesh,Uttar Pradesh news,Gaushala,gaushala in uttar pradesh,uttar pradesh gaushala,Uttar Pradesh CM,uttar pradesh videos,biggest gaushala in uttar pradesh,gauvansh,Yogi Adityanath,yogi adityanath dream project,gaushala dna test,dna test of uttar pradesh gaushala,CM Yogi,yogi aditayanth,gaushala video,gaushala report,Ground report,up ki gaushala,Kanpur,up gaushala ground reality,ground report zee news,DNA today,DNA report,