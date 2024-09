videoDetails

DNA: Ghaziabad Shocker- Juice Shop Owner Caught Mixing Urine in Juice for Six Months

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 15, 2024, 03:16 AM IST

A shocking case has emerged from Ghaziabad’s Loni area, where the owner of Khushi Juice Centre, Aamir Khan, has been accused of mixing urine in juice for the past six months. When this horrifying fact came to light, local residents were outraged and thrashed the shop owner before handing him over to the police. This incident has raised concerns about public health and trust in these vendors.