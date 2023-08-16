trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2649907
DNA: Good news came from Manipur amid violence, Samananda is making the lives of children bright

|Updated: Aug 16, 2023, 11:22 PM IST
DNA: Good news has come from Manipur amid violence, 37 year old Samananda Singh, retired from Indian Navy, is teaching small children at the Relief Center of Imphal Girls College. Please tell that in the ongoing violence in Manipur, Samananda's house was also burnt.

