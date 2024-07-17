Advertisement
DNA: Government's big action against Pooja Khedkar

Updated: Jul 17, 2024, 02:24 AM IST
IAS Puja Khedkar Controversy Update: Now let's talk about trainee IAS Pooja Khedkar who has declared herself mentally handicapped in one of her certificates. Every day new stories of fraud of trainee IAS Khedkar are coming to the fore. Now it has come to light that she has also made a lot of fraud regarding her name and age…she has given her age differently in two documents, just 3 years apart. IAS Pooja Khedkar, surrounded by controversies, was called back to the academy. Pooja filed a complaint against Pune Collector.

