NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Government's strictness on Ready To Eat food

|Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 12:06 AM IST
Now FSSAI certified food will be available on street vendors. You heard it right, today see the DNA test of your right to healthy food.

All Videos

DNA: America has stopped speaking of Rahul Gandhi!
17:25
DNA: America has stopped speaking of Rahul Gandhi!
DNA: When Bollywood's famous actor Sunil Dutt was born in 1929
3:10
DNA: When Bollywood's famous actor Sunil Dutt was born in 1929
WTC Final 2023: Beating Australia from England's soil.. Hail in Oval!
4:20
WTC Final 2023: Beating Australia from England's soil.. Hail in Oval!
WTC Final 2023: King Kohli is coming in the dream of Kangaroos! Virat-Virat in Australia
2:12
WTC Final 2023: King Kohli is coming in the dream of Kangaroos! Virat-Virat in Australia
Odisha Train Accident: CBI got evidence?
8:20
Odisha Train Accident: CBI got evidence?

Trending Videos

17:25
DNA: America has stopped speaking of Rahul Gandhi!
3:10
DNA: When Bollywood's famous actor Sunil Dutt was born in 1929
4:20
WTC Final 2023: Beating Australia from England's soil.. Hail in Oval!
2:12
WTC Final 2023: King Kohli is coming in the dream of Kangaroos! Virat-Virat in Australia
8:20
Odisha Train Accident: CBI got evidence?
DNA,FSSAI,Street food,clean street food hub,fssai registration process,fssai licence registration,food licence registration,Food Safety and Standards Authority of India,street food india,clean street food,hygienic street food,fssai clean street food,food licence kaise banaye,fssai license,fssai registration,street food in chennai /street food of india,street food consists,how to get fssai license,Food,