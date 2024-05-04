Advertisement
DNA: Governor V/s Mamata government in Bengal

Sonam|Updated: May 04, 2024, 02:38 AM IST
West Bengal Governor CV Anand Bose has been accused of sexual harassment by a female employee of Raj Bhavan. You should also pay attention to the timing of the allegation of sexual harassment against the Governor in West Bengal. The Governor has been accused of sexual harassment at a time when Lok Sabha elections are going on in the country.

DNA: 'Special reporting' on World Press Freedom Day
DNA: 'Special reporting' on World Press Freedom Day
DNA: What did India explain to Pakistan in UN?
DNA: What did India explain to Pakistan in UN?
World Press Freedom Day: Subhash Chandra Address LIVE
World Press Freedom Day: Subhash Chandra Address LIVE
Baat Pate Ki: Rahul Gandhi's ‘emotional’ message after filing nomination
Baat Pate Ki: Rahul Gandhi's ‘emotional’ message after filing nomination
Rajneeti: Why Priyanka Gandhi is not contesting polls?
Rajneeti: Why Priyanka Gandhi is not contesting polls?

