DNA: Ground Report From Rajouri

Sonam|Updated: Jul 24, 2024, 02:04 AM IST
Rajouri Encounter Update: The first attack in Rajouri was carried out on the army camp...which was foiled by our security forces...the second attack took place on the house of Shaurya Chakra awarded VDG Parshottam Kumar. Pakistan's pet terrorists had attacked because last month Parshottam had killed two terrorists while protecting his village. After this attack, the army has started a search operation in the forests of Rajouri. Security forces fear that 2 to 3 terrorists are hiding in the forests.

