DNA: Half pants allowed in malls, not lungi?

Sonam | Updated: Jul 18, 2024, 02:04 AM IST

An elderly farmer was stopped from entering a mall in IT City Bengaluru. Because that elderly farmer was wearing lungi, which is a part of the traditional dress of men in Karnataka. Meaning, an elderly man was not allowed to enter a mall in Karnataka because he was wearing the traditional dress of Karnataka i.e. lungi. The security guard of the mall refused him, saying that he should first wear pants and then he would be allowed inside.