trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2710039
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Has the system failed in West Bengal?

Sonam|Updated: Jan 15, 2024, 11:38 PM IST
Follow Us
Saints are being oppressed in Mamata Banerjee's West Bengal. It seems as if some people in Mamata Banerjee's West Bengal do not even want to see the saints... the color of saffron stings in the eyes of the government and administration here. Here sadhus are beaten openly. This is not the first time that Mamata Banerjee has been accused of being anti-Hindu. Even before this, Mamata government has been accused of being anti-Hindu regarding the murder of BJP workers.

All Videos

Indian Army Deploys Drishti 10 near Pakistan Border
Play Icon1:37
Indian Army Deploys Drishti 10 near Pakistan Border
Deshhit: Indian Navy Unveils Indigenous Drishti 10 “Starliner” UAV
Play Icon5:6
Deshhit: Indian Navy Unveils Indigenous Drishti 10 “Starliner” UAV
Taal Thok Ke: Mohan Bhagwat made controversial remark on Ram Temple
Play Icon10:15
Taal Thok Ke: Mohan Bhagwat made controversial remark on Ram Temple
BJP Spokesperson Ajay Alok reverts on Mathura Kashi Agenda question
Play Icon40:24
BJP Spokesperson Ajay Alok reverts on Mathura Kashi Agenda question
Taal Thok Ke: Danish Qureshi gets angry in debate
Play Icon8:15
Taal Thok Ke: Danish Qureshi gets angry in debate

Trending Videos

Indian Army Deploys Drishti 10 near Pakistan Border
play icon1:37
Indian Army Deploys Drishti 10 near Pakistan Border
Deshhit: Indian Navy Unveils Indigenous Drishti 10 “Starliner” UAV
play icon5:6
Deshhit: Indian Navy Unveils Indigenous Drishti 10 “Starliner” UAV
Taal Thok Ke: Mohan Bhagwat made controversial remark on Ram Temple
play icon10:15
Taal Thok Ke: Mohan Bhagwat made controversial remark on Ram Temple
BJP Spokesperson Ajay Alok reverts on Mathura Kashi Agenda question
play icon40:24
BJP Spokesperson Ajay Alok reverts on Mathura Kashi Agenda question
Taal Thok Ke: Danish Qureshi gets angry in debate
play icon8:15
Taal Thok Ke: Danish Qureshi gets angry in debate
DNA Video,News about sadhus,West Bengal,3 sadhus stripped,sadhu attacked in Bengal Purulia,BJP targets Trinamool,Sadhus stopped,What police said on Purulia incident,12 arrested in Bengal Purulia,mob beats up 3 sadhus,TMC lash out at each other as video goes viral,3 Sadhus Assaulted,Purulia Triggers Outrage,crime,Hindu In Bengal,Sadhus Stripped,sadhu Assaulted By Mob In Purulia,3 sadhus attacked by a mob in West Bengal Purulia,Mob lynching,update,