DNA: Hemchand Manjhi to return Padma Shri amid naxalite threats

Sonam | Updated: May 29, 2024, 02:38 AM IST

Vaidya awarded with Padma Shri who has received death threats from Naxalites. Famous Hemchand Manjhi treats cancer patients in Narayanpur, a Naxal-affected area of ​​Chhattisgarh. Hemchand Manjhi is scared after the threat from Naxalites, he has said not to treat patients for a few days. He says that he will also return the Padmashree award.