trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2629143
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: High alert for rain in 19 states

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 01, 2023, 12:04 AM IST
Monsoon 2023 Update: The very first monsoon rains are raining like a disaster in the mountains. Rivers and drains have come in spate at various places. Due to this rain, the Kedarnath Yatra has been badly affected and the pilgrims are stuck at various places.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

DNA: Twitter fined Rs 50 lakh
play icon7:50
DNA: Twitter fined Rs 50 lakh
DNA: 'Uniform Civil Code' bill will come in the monsoon session!
play icon12:11
DNA: 'Uniform Civil Code' bill will come in the monsoon session!
DNA: Dadabhai Naoroji died in 1917. Today's History | 30 June | Latest Hindi News
play icon3:7
DNA: Dadabhai Naoroji died in 1917. Today's History | 30 June | Latest Hindi News
PM Modi Holds Phone Call With President Putin to Discuss Ukraine
play icon4:52
PM Modi Holds Phone Call With President Putin to Discuss Ukraine
Is there 'poison' in your cold drink?
play icon12:46
Is there 'poison' in your cold drink?
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

DNA: Twitter fined Rs 50 lakh
play icon7:50
DNA: Twitter fined Rs 50 lakh
DNA: 'Uniform Civil Code' bill will come in the monsoon session!
play icon12:11
DNA: 'Uniform Civil Code' bill will come in the monsoon session!
DNA: Dadabhai Naoroji died in 1917. Today's History | 30 June | Latest Hindi News
play icon3:7
DNA: Dadabhai Naoroji died in 1917. Today's History | 30 June | Latest Hindi News
PM Modi Holds Phone Call With President Putin to Discuss Ukraine
play icon4:52
PM Modi Holds Phone Call With President Putin to Discuss Ukraine
Is there 'poison' in your cold drink?
play icon12:46
Is there 'poison' in your cold drink?
Monsoon updates,monsoon live update 2023,Delhi NCR rain,Himachal weather,Uttarakhand rain,heavy rain alert,Delhi rain alert,heavy rain,rain in delhi ncr,Mumbai rain,Rain In Delhi,heavy rain alert mumbai,orange rain alert,heavy rain alert today,Heavy Rain in Delhi,delhi rain news,Delhi rains,delhi rain status,heavy rain alert in india,Rain in Mumbai,rains in Delhi,Kedarnath Yatra 2023,monsoon update today,monsoon update today maharashtra,