DNA: High Court's instructions on false dowry system!

Sonam | Updated: May 17, 2024, 03:00 AM IST

Many times the matter regarding gifts and dowry received during marriage reaches the court. There have even been many such cases when false cases of dowry harassment have been registered. Allahabad High Court said that a list should be prepared of how many gifts and jewelery were received at the wedding. The list should also have signatures of both the bride and groom.