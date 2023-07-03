trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2630357
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 03, 2023, 11:12 PM IST
The number of patients in Indian hospitals is increasing due to which the pressure on the doctors is increasing. Made in India doctors are in high demand abroad. See in DNA why doctors are leaving their country and going abroad?
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
play icon19:13
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
play icon8:14
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
Baat Pate Ki: The picture will change in 3 months! Sharad Pawar's claim after Ajit Pawar's rebellion
play icon40:23
Baat Pate Ki: The picture will change in 3 months! Sharad Pawar's claim after Ajit Pawar's rebellion
DNA: When revolutionary Bal Gangadhar Tilak was arrested in 1908
play icon2:2
DNA: When revolutionary Bal Gangadhar Tilak was arrested in 1908
DNA: Non-Stop News: July 03, 2023
play icon4:35
DNA: Non-Stop News: July 03, 2023
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
play icon19:13
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
play icon8:14
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
Baat Pate Ki: The picture will change in 3 months! Sharad Pawar's claim after Ajit Pawar's rebellion
play icon40:23
Baat Pate Ki: The picture will change in 3 months! Sharad Pawar's claim after Ajit Pawar's rebellion
DNA: When revolutionary Bal Gangadhar Tilak was arrested in 1908
play icon2:2
DNA: When revolutionary Bal Gangadhar Tilak was arrested in 1908
DNA: Non-Stop News: July 03, 2023
play icon4:35
DNA: Non-Stop News: July 03, 2023
DNA Video,India,shortage,Doctors,Shortage of doctors,shortage of doctors in india,Doctors Shortage,Doctor shortage,india needs doctors,cause of the doctor shortage,consequences of the doctor shortage,Indian hospitals,indian doctors abroad,doctors in abroad,indian doctors high demand,Zee News,Hindi News,international news,doctors in abroad high demand,