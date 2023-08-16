trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2649901
DNA: Himachal was 'destroyed' in the name of development! heart-wrenching pictures of the devastation

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 16, 2023, 10:48 PM IST
Himachal Pradesh is witnessing heavy devastation due to floods and rains. People have been facing huge difficulties in different parts of the state, this is the biggest devastation in the last 75 years. At the same time, due to landslides, people are afraid to spend the night in their homes.

