DNA: Hindu-Muslim Tensions Rise in Himachal as Thousands Demand Mosque Demolition

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 06, 2024, 01:54 AM IST

In the cool valleys of Himachal Pradesh, today the issue of Hindu-Muslim has heated up. A mosque in Sanjauli has become a point of contention between the Hindu and Muslim communities. The debate about the legality and illegal construction of this mosque has caused uproar from the Assembly to the streets. Today, thousands of local people and Hindu organizations have united and are adamant about demolishing the mosque.