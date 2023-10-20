trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2677520
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Hit list released, final preparations to eliminate Hamas

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 12:06 AM IST
Israel has killed at least ten Hamas commanders in 13 days of attacks. But Hamas, which carried out the biggest terrorist attack on Israel, still has many more such faces who are considered the backbone of Hamas. Now let us tell you about the hit-list that Israel has released, which contains the names of five Hamas commanders who are Israel's target.
Follow Us

All Videos

DNA: Israel will not block the way for humanitarian aid in Gaza..but with some conditions
play icon10:52
DNA: Israel will not block the way for humanitarian aid in Gaza..but with some conditions
Israel Hamas War update: Iran threat to Israel on War
play icon36:25
Israel Hamas War update: Iran threat to Israel on War
India vs Bangladesh: Akhtar's shocking reaction on Kohli's bowling!
play icon26:10
India vs Bangladesh: Akhtar's shocking reaction on Kohli's bowling!
PM Modi Talks To Palestine President: Modi's big statement in support of Palestine!
play icon1:32
PM Modi Talks To Palestine President: Modi's big statement in support of Palestine!
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Arrives In Israel Amid Of Ongoing War To Offer Solidarity For Israel
play icon1:25
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Arrives In Israel Amid Of Ongoing War To Offer Solidarity For Israel

Trending Videos

DNA: Israel will not block the way for humanitarian aid in Gaza..but with some conditions
play icon10:52
DNA: Israel will not block the way for humanitarian aid in Gaza..but with some conditions
Israel Hamas War update: Iran threat to Israel on War
play icon36:25
Israel Hamas War update: Iran threat to Israel on War
India vs Bangladesh: Akhtar's shocking reaction on Kohli's bowling!
play icon26:10
India vs Bangladesh: Akhtar's shocking reaction on Kohli's bowling!
PM Modi Talks To Palestine President: Modi's big statement in support of Palestine!
play icon1:32
PM Modi Talks To Palestine President: Modi's big statement in support of Palestine!
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Arrives In Israel Amid Of Ongoing War To Offer Solidarity For Israel
play icon1:25
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Arrives In Israel Amid Of Ongoing War To Offer Solidarity For Israel
DNA Video,rishi sunak in israel,Israel Palestine,israel palestine conflict,israel palestine news,israel vs palestine,Israel news,Israel,Israel war,Israel Hamas War,israel palestine tensions,palestine and israel,war in israel,israel palestine state of war,Israel Gaza,israel palestine issue,israel at war,israel latest news,israel palestine attack,israel and palestine,Israel Hamas War Update,israel palestine news today,israel palestine attacks,DNA,Sourabh Raaj Jain,