DNA: Home Minister Shah's Manipur plan...5 big announcements

|Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 11:20 PM IST
Violence continues in Manipur since May 3. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is in Manipur these days and he is constantly trying to restore peace in the state. Today, the Home Minister has assured financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh to the victims of Manipur violence.

